Crazy photos show car that crashed into second story window

SANTA ANA, California - Two people are lucky to be alive after the car they were in crashed into the second story window of a dentist's office in Santa Ana, California.

The Orange County Fire Authority posted a photo of the incident on Twitter Sunday.

A fire caused by the crash was quickly extinguished and both victims were taken out of the car with only minor injuries.

The OFCA said the white Nissan Altima crossed three lanes on 17th before it hit a center divider, soared into the air and plowed into the two-story structure, according to ABC7 Los Angeles.

See the tweet from the OFCA below:

OCFA in Santa Ana of a vehicle that crashed into the building. The fire was quickly extinguished, both victims are out of the vehicle safely with minor injuries. Members from OCFA & LA COUNTY Urban Search & Rescue teams are removing the vehicle from the building. pic.twitter.com/x29WvTkNGk — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) January 14, 2018

