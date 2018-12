SAN ANTONIO - Looking for ways to make the holidays even more magical? Portable North Pole allows consumers to create personalized videos from Santa Claus.

The website creates free custom videos for children and adults that include a person's name.

You can also add a photo of the person that will appear in Santa's "big book" in the video.

Create your own Christmas magic from your computer or smartphone, here.

