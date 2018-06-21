Credit card stolen, reward offered for help finding suspect

SELMA, Texas - A woman's credit card was stolen from her employee locker and someone used it to buy items at three stores, police said.

The woman's card was stolen in the 8300 block of Agora Parkway in Selma.

The person who stole her card has used it at Target, Total Wine and Academy Sports and Outdoors, police said.

Crime stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person who stole the card.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call 210-224-STOP (7867) or visit the crime stopper's website.

