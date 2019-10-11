Crews test rides at Kiddie Park ahead of opening at San Antonio Zoo

SAN ANTONIO - The “inner child” of construction workers was caught on camera as they tested rides at the relocated and soon-to-open Kiddie Park.

The crew has been making final touches before the beloved landmark reopens at the San Antonio Zoo.

“As you can see from the video, Kiddie Park brings out the inner child in all of us,” said Tom Morrow, president and CEO of the San Antonio Zoo.

He added that final coats of paint are being added and birthday tables are being placed for the grand reopening Oct. 18.

The iconic park is already taking reservations, according to past reports from KSAT.com.

Hours will be 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday through Sunday from Oct. 18-Nov. 21. The park will then stay open seven days a week.

