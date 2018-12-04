Crews extinguish East Side house fire in about 30 minutes

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio fire officials are trying to determine the cause of a house fire on the city's East Side.

Fire crews arrived at a burning home along Tillie Drive a little after 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters said the garage was in flames when they reached the scene. It took about 30 minutes to knock the fire down, but crews were able to keep it from spreading to the house next to it.

The house had minor damage. One person in the home was able to get out safely.

An estimate of the amount damage was not immediately available.

