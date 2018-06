SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters are looking into what caused a house fire Wednesday afternoon on the city’s West Side.

The fire happened just before 2 p.m. on Lawton Street, near South Acme Street.

Additional fire crews had to respond due to the heat. They had to take turns putting out the flames.

No one was hurt, but a few pet birds died.

Crews said it’s still too early to determine what caused the blaze.

