Crews battle large apartment building fire north of downtown

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Fire Department crews are battling a fire at a large apartment building north of downtown.

Crews were called out around 3:23 p.m. Sunday to the 300 block of West Magnolia Avenue.

San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood said the fire started in a unit on the second floor of the building and spread to the third.

Crews called a second alarm because of the manpower needed to fight the fire. They later upgraded the fire to a third alarm to relieve firefighters and perform a formal rehab, Hood said.

About 100 firefighters were called out to assist. Hood said there was a lot of physical firefighting and the heat and the fact that it was an older building made it harder to battle the blaze.

One person and a dog were in the building at the time, but no injuries were reported and the building was cleared, Hood said.

There was extensive flame damage to the second and third floors of the building and water damage on the first floor.

Hood said it’s unknown what caused the fire and investigators will be looking into it.

Crew members will undergo a formal rehab, which includes a blood draw and a vitals check, before they are able to return to work.

Hood said the Fire Department would be at the scene of the fire for a while.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.