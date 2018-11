SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio District 3 Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran let residents know about a fuel spill at the Calumet Refining Facility on South Presa Street.

Authorities have contained the leak with barriers in the San Antonio River, so there is no contamination downstream.

Cleanup is underway, and the barriers should be removed this weekend.

There is no danger to wildlife and no risk of further spills at this time.

