Crews extinguish fire at abandoned building south of downtown

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Fire Department put out a fire in an abandoned building just after 5 a.m. Saturday south of downtown.

The fire happened in the 200 block of Mitchell Street.

The San Antonio Police Department was also at the scene assisting with traffic, closing Mitchell Street between Mission Road and Roosevelt Avenue.

Police said fire crews knocked down the fire quickly and stayed at the scene to check for hot spots while dealing with strong winds.

Police were not able to confirm what the abandoned building used to be, but the building is fenced off and locked.

First responders said it’s too early to tell what caused the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

