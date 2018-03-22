Crews install roadway clearance curtains on South St. Mary's Street to correct safety issue

SAN ANTONIO - Officials have found a solution to a decades-old safety problem with the installation of roadway clearance height curtains on South St. Mary’s Street near the Union Pacific Bridge.

For years, the city had problems with oversized vehicles hitting the overpass bridge despite warning signs being in place.

The bridge only has a clearance of 11 feet 3 inches, but the standard height for an 18-wheeler is 13 feet 6 inches.

Transportation and Capital Improvements installed the roadway clearance height curtains on each side of the bridge to alert oversized vehicles of the upcoming low clearance.

The curtains consist of a traffic signal mast and arm with reflective sheeting hanging on cables from the arm, creating a curtain effect.

