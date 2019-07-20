Crews launch hazmat investigation after liquid caused minor irritation to VIA passengers on NE Side

SAN ANTONIO - There was a robust response, but so far, there are no big concerns in the hazmat investigation on a VIA bus.

The bus was stopped, and passengers were let out on the Northeast Side near Rittiman Road and Cape Cod just after 5 p.m. Friday.

The San Antonio Fire Department said someone spilled a liquid that led to minor irritation of the eyes and throat.

A small group of passengers aboard the bus was evacuated and treated at the scene.

Emergency crews said passengers felt better after getting some fresh air.

There is still no word on who spilled the liquid, but crews said the investigation so far does not point to any larger concerns.

Samples from the substance were taken for testing.

