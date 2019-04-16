Crews put out fire at South Side church

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio firefighters responded to a fire at a South Side church late Monday night.

The fire was called in just after 10 p.m. at the Holy One Church in the 300 block of East Petaluma Boulevard, not far from South Flores Street.

Firefighters said they arrived to find trash left by the front door, which was on fire. Firefighters said they quickly put out the flames.

Arson investigators have now been called to look into the fire. No one was hurt.

