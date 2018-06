SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio firefighters are at the scene of large house fire on the Northeast Side.

The fire reportedly broke out around 4:40 p.m. Monday at a 2-story home in the 6300 block of Indigo Forest.

SKY-12 is flying over the scene and smoke coming from the home can be seen for miles.

There are no reports of any injuries at the moment.

KSAT has a crew at the scene and will have more information when it becomes available.

