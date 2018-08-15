Crews work on final stage of I-10, Fair Oaks Parkway project

SAN ANTONIO - Crews are trying to get through the final stage of a construction project at Interstate 10 and Fair Oaks Parkway.

Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation said that as of right now, drivers aren’t able to use the current right turn from the westbound access road to turn onto Fair Oaks Parkway.

But eventually, drivers will have their own designated right turn lane, which will be 12 feet wide once it’s completed. That’s the same width as the main lanes.

TxDOT officials also said that the turning movement on the north side of I-10 will be eliminated once the next project begins in the fall. That will convert the access roads from Fair Oaks Parkway to Scenic Loop to one-way streets.

