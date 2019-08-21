Crews work to contain fuel spill after train derailment on SW Side

SAN ANTONIO - Hazmat teams are working to clean up diesel fuel after a train derailed on the city's Southwest Side late Tuesday night, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

Emergency crews were called to the tracks near South Brazos Street and Frio City Road just before 10 p.m. after roughly 12 cars derailed.

According to San Antonio Fire Department spokesman Woody Woodward, it could be a day or more to get all the cars off the track and get the area back open.

"Most of the cars holding cargo that we can see are just holding materials. There's nothing of any danger, it’s just one engine leaking fuel," Woodward said.

The cause of the crash is not known. Union Pacific investigators have been called in to determine what exactly happened.

"It’s a very large scene, it looks very dramatic to see these large rail cars off the track in this way but the good news is there’s nothing hazardous to the community and we have no injuries," Woodward said.

