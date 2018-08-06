Crews work to fix water main break near gas station on Vance Jackson Road

SAN ANTONIO - Emergency crews are working to fix a water main break under a gas station on the city's Northwest Side.

The water main break was reported just before 1:30 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Vance Jackson Road, not far from Interstate 10.

Firefighters said the break is leaking a significant amount of water into the parking lot and roadway.

The water continues to leak into the gas storage tank under ground, fire officials said. Hazmat crews have been called in to assist.

The cause of the break is under investigation and repairs will soon be underway.

