Crews work to repair water main break on NW Side

SAN ANTONIO - Emergency crews are working to fix a water main break on the city's Northwest Side early Tuesday morning.

The water main break was reported around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Wurzbach Road and Evers Road, not far from Loop 410.

Officials say the water main broke as they were tearing up the street. The break now may cause problems for morning traffic in the area, police said.

SAWS officials said the repairs may take some time. Both SAWS and SAPD are working at the scene.

There is no word yet from SAWS on any outages.

