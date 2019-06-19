Crews working to secure gas leak in far east Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO - Crews with CPS Energy are working to secure a gas leak in far East Bexar County, according to an official.

Around 1:47 p.m. Wednesday, first responders went to the intersection of South Foster and New Sulphur Springs roads for a report of a gas leak.

An official with the San Antonio Fire Department said a construction digging crew hit a line causing gas to leak.

SAFD units at the scene are staying in the area as a safety precaution while CPS Energy crews work to repair the damaged gas line, the spokesperson said.

Trace Levos, a spokesman with CPS Energy, said a house in the affected area was evacuated but no injuries have been reported.

As an additional safety precaution, an official at the scene told KSAT that East Central Independent School District's main office was also evacuated.

For commuters, only one lane is open near the intersection.

