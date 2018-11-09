$25K reward offered for man wanted for stabbing ex-wife 41 times in front of 3 children

SAN ANTONIO - A man wanted for the brutal 2013 murder of his ex-wife in front of her three children "could be anywhere." Law enforcement authorities are hoping new media attention and a $25,000 reward will help them find him.

Luis Octavio Frias, 34, was named to the U.S. Marshals' 15 Most Wanted fugitive list Friday. He is accused of waiting for Janett Reyna to pick up her three young children at their grandmother's home in Blackwell, Oklahoma. Authorities have said he stabbed her 41 times in front of them.

Reyna, a former police officer in Blackwell, had filed a protection order against Frias two days before she was killed, officials said.

"When Reyna was killed, she was serving as the domestic violence prevention coordinator for the Ponca Tribal Police Department, where she worked tirelessly to protect victims from the same violence and abuse that ultimately ended her life," said U.S. Marshal Johnny Lee Kuhlman. "The Marshals are determined to bring Frias to justice for this senseless crime, and we implore the public to make that happen."

Frias faces a charge of first-degree murder. Authorities believe Frias may have crossed the border into Mexico, but aren't sure where he is. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.

Frias is 5 feet, 11 inches tall. He weighs approximately 200 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Frias also has a tattoo on his left arm. Both of his hands are discolored due to the skin condition vitiligo.

Frias may use the alias Louis Beltran.

If you have any information on Frias' whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102.

