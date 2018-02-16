3 arrested in connection with 'highly organized' ATM theft ring

SAN ANTONIO - Three men were arrested Thursday in connection with an ATM theft ring that San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said was highly organized.

The men, ages 18, 24 and 44, were arrested on the city's North Side after they assaulted an ATM technician at a bank on DeZavala Road, McManus said Friday at a news conference.

McManus said a large amount of cash was found in the vehicle the men were in.

He said the group, which was operating out of Houston for several months, was targeting bank branches throughout the state and would prey on technicians who were loading money into the machines.

"Yesterday, they made a mistake and came here to San Antonio and try to do it," McManus said.

Thurdday's incident wasn't the first time the men targeted San Antonio, McManus said.

"This time, we were ready for them," he said.

A similar arrest made in Laredo several weeks ago may be connected to the ring, and McManus said the investigation is ongoing.

The men are scheduled to appear before a federal magistrate Friday afternoon.

The FBI, Texas Department of Public Safety and the San Antonio Police Department were among the agencies involved in the investigation.

