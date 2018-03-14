SA man, 38, wanted on charge he had sex with girl under 14

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio man has been wanted for the past year on charges he had sex with a teenage girl.

The U.S. Marshals Service's Lone Star Fugitive Task Force is asking for help in finding Charles Jason Navarro, 38. He is wanted for two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

"In March of last year, a warrant was issued for Navarro's arrest following an indictment filed with the Bexar County 175th District Court. The indictment alleged that Navarro sexually assaulted and took advantage of a child," said Deputy Chris Bozeman. "The victim was under the age of 14."

Navarro is 4 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

"His last known place of residence was on the Northeast side of town," Bozeman said.

If you have any information on Navarro's whereabouts, call the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at 210-657-8500.

