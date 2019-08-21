Authorities searching for convicted child predator possibly in NW San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Authorities need your help tracking down a convicted child predator who could be living on the Northwest Side.

The Lone Star Fugitive Task is searching for Ricky Lee Longoria, 44.

Longoria was convicted in 2008 of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child through sexual contact. The victim was a 6-year-old girl.

A warrant was issued last year in October for Longoria's arrest for failing to comply with sex offender registration conditions.

Call the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at 210-657-8500 if you have any infomation that can lead to Longoria's arrest.

View gallery of Longoria's previous mug shots:

