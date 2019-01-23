Authorities searching for convicted sex offender possibly in SA area

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio man convicted of a sex crime three decades ago will be facing a new charge once he's found.

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force is searching for Eric Samuel Gomez, 59. He currently has an active arrest warrant for failing to comply with sex offender registration conditions. The warrant was issued in October 2017.

Gomez was convicted in 1986 of indecency with a 14-year-old girl by sexual contact. He served 15 years in prison and was required to register as a sex offender for life.

Here's what we know about Gomez:

He's 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds.

His last known place of residence was the downtown area of San Antonio.

Call the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at 210-657-8500 if you have any information on Gomez's whereabouts.

