Authorities searching for convicted sex offender possibly on SW side

SAN ANTONIO - A convicted sex offender hasn't reported his address to law enforcement officials, as required by law, in more than a year.

Roy Roger Ximenez, 51, has an active arrest warrant for failure to comply with sex offender registration conditions.

In 1994, Ximenez was sentenced to 15 years in prison after he was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a 6-year-old girl. He is required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

What we know about Ximenez:

He is a Hispanic male.

He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

His last known place of residence was on San Antonio's SW Side.

Call the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at 210-657-8500 if you have any information that could lead to the arrest of Ximenez.

CLICK HERE TO SEE OTHER FUGITIVES

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.