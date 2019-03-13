Authorities searching for ex-Air Force member who failed to comply with sex offender conditions

SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are searching for a former U.S. Air Force member on a charge that he failed to comply with sex offender registration conditions.

An arrest warrant was issued in January 2018 for Anthony James Kebodeaux, 40.

Height: 5 feet, 11 inches tall

Weight 165 pounds

Kebodeaux was convicted in 1999 of indecency with a child through sexual contact. He is required to register his address with law enforcement authorities for the rest of his life.

His last known place of residence was on the North Side of San Antonio, according to Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Bozeman.

Call the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at 210-657-8500 if you have information that could lead to Kebodeaux's arrest.

