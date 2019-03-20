Authorities searching for SA man accused of physically assaulting a child

SAN ANTONIO - Authorities need your help tracking down a man accused of violently assaulting a child under the age of 14.

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force has been searching for Dominic Antwan Peterson, 34, since an arrest warrant for injury to a child by reckless behavior was issued in January 2018.

"His last known place of residence was on the Northeast Side of San Antonio," said Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Bozeman.

Call the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at 210-657-8500 if you have any information that can lead to Peterson's arrest.

