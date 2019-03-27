Authorities searching for SA man on the run for more than a year

SAN ANTONIO - An arrest warrant was issued for a San Antonio man accused of injuring a child by reckless behavior in January 2018.

Rene Badillo, 26, is charged with assault of a child causing bodily injury.

"The victim was under the age of 14 years old," said Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Bozeman.

Badillo's last known place of residence was on the North Side of San Antonio.

Call the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at 210-657-8500 if you have any information that could lead to Badillo's arrest.

