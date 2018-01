SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for a man who they say held up a Dollar General cashier and demanded money on the South Side.

The robbery happened Dec. 15 on Mission Way near South Presa Street.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

