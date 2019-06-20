Crime Fighters

BCSO implements latest in body-scanning technology

By David Ibanez - Web - Managing Editor

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is implementing breakthrough full-body scanner technology that rapidly and safely screens people for weapons, contraband hidden in body cavities and concealed contraband within clothing on prisoners. 

According to a news release, "The Intercept" by Tek84 is currently the most innovative full-body security screening system being used for contraband detection.

More Headlines

Here are some facts about the scanner:

  • The full-body scanner will be used on incoming prisoners in the Justice Intake Assessment Center.
  • Booking deputies have been properly trained and will be utilizing this technology.
  • The full-body scan only takes four seconds. 
  • Operations during the intake process will not be hindered due to the speed of the scan.
  • This technology utilizes a vertical scan which prevents distortion or magnification.
  • Scans ensure contraband is at the same location on the body as it is in the image.
  • The scanner uses low levels of X-rays transmitted through the body, which is similar to medical exams. 
  • Additional body scanners will be purchased for the Adult Detention Center and Annex Jail.
  • Inmate commissary funds were used to purchase the scanner.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.