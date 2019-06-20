BCSO implements latest in body-scanning technology

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is implementing breakthrough full-body scanner technology that rapidly and safely screens people for weapons, contraband hidden in body cavities and concealed contraband within clothing on prisoners.

According to a news release, "The Intercept" by Tek84 is currently the most innovative full-body security screening system being used for contraband detection.

Here are some facts about the scanner:

The full-body scanner will be used on incoming prisoners in the Justice Intake Assessment Center.

Booking deputies have been properly trained and will be utilizing this technology.

The full-body scan only takes four seconds.

Operations during the intake process will not be hindered due to the speed of the scan.

This technology utilizes a vertical scan which prevents distortion or magnification.

Scans ensure contraband is at the same location on the body as it is in the image.

The scanner uses low levels of X-rays transmitted through the body, which is similar to medical exams.

Additional body scanners will be purchased for the Adult Detention Center and Annex Jail.

Inmate commissary funds were used to purchase the scanner.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.