BCSO implements latest in body-scanning technology

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is implementing breakthrough full-body scanner technology that rapidly and safely screens people for weapons, contraband hidden in body cavities and concealed contraband within clothing on prisoners.
According to a news release, "The Intercept" by Tek84 is currently the most innovative full-body security screening system being used for contraband detection.
Here are some facts about the scanner:
- The full-body scanner will be used on incoming prisoners in the Justice Intake Assessment Center.
- Booking deputies have been properly trained and will be utilizing this technology.
- The full-body scan only takes four seconds.
- Operations during the intake process will not be hindered due to the speed of the scan.
- This technology utilizes a vertical scan which prevents distortion or magnification.
- Scans ensure contraband is at the same location on the body as it is in the image.
- The scanner uses low levels of X-rays transmitted through the body, which is similar to medical exams.
- Additional body scanners will be purchased for the Adult Detention Center and Annex Jail.
- Inmate commissary funds were used to purchase the scanner.
