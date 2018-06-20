Converse man wanted on charges he hurt child

SAN ANTONIO - Law enforcement officers have looked for a wanted man for nearly one year on their own. They're now asking for help from the public to find the man accused of hurting a child.

Anthony Xavier Griffin, 29, has been wanted since July 2017 on a charge of injury to a child by reckless behavior.

"The information alleged that Griffin physically assaulted a child causing bodily injury. The victim was under the age of 14," said Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Bozeman.

Griffin is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 142 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

"His last known place of residence was in Coverse," Bozeman said.

If you have any information on Griffin's whereabouts, call the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at 210-657-8500.

