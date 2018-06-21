Converse PD gets bulletproof vests for police dogs

CONVERSE, Texas - Police officers put their lives on the line every day, and a lot of the time, so do their four-legged partners.

K9s solve crimes and save lives, but many police departments don't have the budget to get the police dogs bulletproof vests.

Thanks to a donation, the Converse Police Department's K-9 Unit is much safer.



Two dogs make up part of the Converse PD's K-9 Unit.

KSAT 12 News reporter Max Massey met Boris, a 7-year-old Belgian Malinois. Boris is single-handily responsible for finding $2.1 million, more than 15 kilos of cocaine and over 50 pounds of methamphetamine and other drugs.

"They need protection because unfortunately, more and more canines are losing their lives in the line of duty," said Converse police Sgt. Gerald Coker.

Converse PD received two bulletproof and stab-resistant vests for the two dogs. The vests are the same type as the one Coker wears, and they are custom-made for each dog. The vests are valued at up to $2,600 each and were donated by the group Vested Interest in K-9s.

Converse PD started its K9 Unit around 1994, but this is the first time it's had bulletproof vests for its K-9s.

"It's a weight off my chest, I worry about him. We go into a dangerous situation. I know I have a vest, even another for rifle plates, but for him, he had nothing," Coker said.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.