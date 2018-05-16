Convicted child sex offender from Iowa moves to SA, skips out on required registration

SAN ANTONIO - When he was convicted of sex crimes against two young girls, Charles Wrather was ordered to register his address with law enforcement every quarter for the rest of his life.

Wrather, 42, moved to San Antonio and lived in the city until last year. Now, he's a wanted man.

"In June 2017, a warrant was issued for Wrather's arrest following an indictment filed with the Bexar County 290th District Court. The indictment alleged that Wrather failed to verify registration with the local law enforcement authority," Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Bozeman said.

The Texas Sex Offender Registry shows Wrather was convicted in Iowa in 2006 on charges of lascivious acts with a child by fondle or touch. The victims were girls, ages 12 and 10. He served five years in prison and was released. Wrather registered with the San Antonio Police Department in 2014.

"His last known place of residence was on the Northeast Side of San Antonio," Bozeman said.

Wrather is 6 feet tall and weighs 285 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information on Wrather's whereabouts, call the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at 210-657-8500.

