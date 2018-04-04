Convicted sex offender hasn't registered address with police in nearly 6 years, records show

SAN ANTONIO - A convicted sex offender required to register his address with local law enforcement authorities has not done so in nearly six years, records show.

David Frank Rodriguez, 34, is wanted for failure to comply with sex offender registration conditions.

When KSAT-12 first featured Rodriguez as a fugitive last August, the U.S. Marshals said Rodriguez's last known address was in San Antonio. He told San Antonio police he lived in the city in July 2012 but has not registered his address since then. The state's sex offender registry site lists Rodriguez as "absconded."

He was required to register as a sex offender for life after being sentenced to probation in December 2009 for sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl.

The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force is asking anyone with information on Rodriguez's whereabouts to call (210) 657-8500.

