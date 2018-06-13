Convicted sex offender who last lived in Bexar County is wanted fugitive

SAN ANTONIO - In the eight months since he was first featured as a fugitive, Felipe Garcia has managed to avoid arrest on charges that he violated sex offender registration rules.

Garcia, 35, has actually been considered a fugitive by Bexar County law enforcement officials since 2015. He was indicted then on charges he failed to register a change of address with the local law enforcement authorities.

In October 2017, the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force asked KSAT-12 viewers for help finding Garcia. At that time, officials said Garcia had reported to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office that he lived in South Bexar County. Garcia has not been seen by law enforcement authorities since February 2015.

Garcia is required to register his address with law enforcement officials annually for life because he was convicted of indecency with a 12-year-old girl by sexual contact in 2006. He served five years in prison.

Garcia is 6 feet tall and weighs 300 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information on Garcia's whereabouts, call the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at 210-657-8500.

CLICK HERE TO SEE OTHER WANTED SEX OFFENDERS

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.