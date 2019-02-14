District 2 councilman faces violent crime issue in Sunrise neighborhood on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO - Drive-by shootings, aggravated assault and even homicide — there have been more than a dozen of these types of violent crimes within just half a mile of Mystic Sunrise Drive on the Northeast Side in the past year.

“I know on that street specifically, it’s like a lot of shootings, a lot of drama,” said Neshelle Brown, who has lived in the Sunrise neighborhood her whole life, growing up in her grandmother’s home on Sunrise Creek Drive.

Brown said Mystic Sunrise is one of the many problem streets within the Sunrise neighborhood. She said she's used to the violence, but now that she has a 4-year-old son, she takes certain precautions.

“Me walking at nighttime is definitely something I would not do, especially if I have (my son) with me,” Brown said.

Fourteen violent crimes ranging from aggravated assault with a deadly weapon to homicide were reported within half a mile of Mystic Sunrise since January 2018.

District 2 Councilman Art Hall is aware of the problem. He said the city is in the process of identifying areas that need more lights in the district, with hopes of lighting dark areas to bring down crime.

Hall said he will be talking with the San Antonio Police Department about what it can do to have more of a presence in the area on top of the already existing patrols.

“I’ll work with Chief (William) McManus. I’ll work with (City Manager) Sheryl Sculley, that these issues are addressed and we have a safe environment for District 2,” Hall said.

Ronald Jones has lived in the neighborhood for a while and said despite efforts to bring down crime, he doesn’t think much will change.

“We want to hope for the better, but the reality is I don’t see it getting any better anytime soon,” Jones said.

NOTE: The map above includes just murders and aggravated assaults and does not including robberies, thefts, burglaries or sexual assaults.

