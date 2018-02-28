East SA man wanted for intentionally injuring child

SAN ANTONIO - Law enforcement authorities are asking for help finding a local man who has been wanted for nearly one year on a charge he intentionally hurt a child.

Anthony Carr, 29, is accused of injury to a child by intent.

"In May of last year, a warrant was issued for Carr's arrest following an indictment filed with the Bexar County 437th District Court," said Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Bozeman. "The indictment alleged that Carr physically assaulted a child causing bodily injury. The victim was under the age of 14 years old."

Carr is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 167 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

"His last known place of residence was on the East Side of San Antonio," Bozeman said.

If you have any information on Carr's whereabouts, call the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at (210) 657-8500.

