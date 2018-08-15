Ex-UTSA official-turned sex offender hasn't been seen in more than 2 years

SAN ANTONIO - A convicted sex offender who once worked as a spokesman for the University of Texas at San Antonio has been considered a fugitive for more than two years.

David Gabler, 53, was arrested in 2012 after he met up with a 15-year-old boy for sex. The two made arrangements through an online chatroom. Gabler was fired from his job with UTSA.

In July 2014, David Gabler, 53, received 10 years probation for online solicitation of a 15-year-old boy. He was required to register as a sex offender each year until July 2034.

The state's sex offender registry site shows Gabler registered his address with the San Antonio Police Department days after his sentencing, listing an address on the city's North Side. He has not registered an address since then. He was indicted in February 2016 on a charge of failing to register as a sex offender.

KSAT-12 first reported the warrant for Gabler's arrest in December 2017.

Gabler is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at (210) 657-8500.

