Fallen Deputy K-9 Chucky honored for heroism

SAN ANTONIO - Fallen Deputy K-9 Chucky was given Bexar County's highest honors Monday for his heroism as the first Bexar County Sheriff's Office K-9 killed in the line of duty due to hostile action.

Chucky was shot and killed Jan. 25 at end of a pursuit that began in Karnes County.

Speaking at Monday's memorial service at Community Bible Church, Sheriff Javier Salazar said despite being mortally wounded, Chucky stayed in the fight, preventing the suspect from firing his weapon at the other deputies.

Chucky's handler, Kevin Rasmussen, his wife, Rachelle, and their 10-year-old son, Joe, each spoke at the beginning of the service.

"Chucky shouldn't have died," said Joe, who then forgave the suspect, Matthew Mireles. "He was a hero, and I want people to remember that four-legged hero."

Ed Newton, senior pastor of Community Bible Church, told the Rasmussen family, "You didn't just lose a pet, you lost a friend, your best friend."

The urn containing the fallen canine's ashes was presented to the Rasmussen family.

Canine officers and their dogs from several local and area law enforcement agencies also came to pay their respects.

