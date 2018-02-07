First arrest made in SA using automated ballistic imaging network

SAN ANTONIO - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, San Antonio Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety made the first arrest in San Antonio using a special network for ballistic imaging technology,

Manuel Delgado was arrested Tuesday in connection with an aggravated robbery in November of a 7-Eleven store at 2302 West Avenue, ATF officials said in a news release.

Law enforcement authorities tracked down Delgado after National Integrated Ballistic Information Network technology linked shell casings from multiple crime scenes.

NIBIN technology evaluates ballistic evidence to identify shooters and can connect a gun to multiple crime scenes, ATF officials said.

"The use of NIBIN technology to link unsolved gun crimes in San Antonio will make great strides towards reducing violent crime," said ATF Houston Field Division Special Agent in Charge Fred Milanowski.

According to a Crime Stoppers report, a clerk was shot in the robbery.

