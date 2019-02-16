Homeowners relieved to see changes to motel known for criminal activity

SAN ANTONIO - Homeowners in a San Antonio neighborhood are relieved to see changes taking place at a motel known for attracting criminal activity.

Roy Mackrell, of the Rolling Ridge Club Association, lives just about a block away from the Fiesta Inn and Suites near Evers Road and Loop 410, which was renamed Home Suites. He took his complaints to the owners directly and then to the city last year.

San Antonio Police Department records show there were more than 260 service calls to the property between January and June 2018. The city stepped in, serving a Dangerous Assessment Response Team, or DART, warrant, which required the property owners to carry out a list of changes in order to stay open.

The changes included hiring a law enforcement officer, a name change, repairs inside and additional lighting. The city also required a screening process for the business' clientele.

District 7 Councilwoman Ana Sandoval said the property was a very dangerous place with a lot of criminal activity.

“It was a place that looked like crime was tolerated,” she said.

Neighbor complaints prompted the city to take action. Since the warrant was involved in summer 2018, the changes have been significant.

Sandoval pointed to SAPD records showing 93 service calls between July and December, a 65 percent reduction.

“It’s in a much better condition and a much better place,” she said.

The property owner said they are trying to be good neighbors. The city’s intervention has benefited from their efforts to clean up their business.

The property owner installed cameras, flood lighting, changed the way they profile their guests at check-in and made several repairs.

Mackrell said he's happy with the responsible response by the property owner.

“Once you see effort, back off on the complaints,” he said.

Sandoval said the city will continue to keep an eye on the property to ensure things don’t revert and cause problems.

Sandoval is running for re-election. The three other opponents facing her are Will McLeod, Kimberly Grant and Trevor Whitney. City elections are Saturday, May 4.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.