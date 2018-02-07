Indictment: Sex offender has not reported to police as required since late 2016

SAN ANTONIO - A convicted sex offender has been wanted for more than one year for failing to report her address to police as required by law, according to an indictment.

Anna Cervantes, 54, was convicted of indecency with a 15-year-old girl through sexual contact in 1996. She was released from prison after serving three years.

The Texas Sex Offender Registry shows Cervantes verified her address with the San Antonio Police Department in August 2016, followed by a change of status the following month.

"In September 2016, a warrant was issued for Cervantes' arrest following an indictment filed with the Bexar County 187th District Court," said Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Bozeman. "The indictment alleged that Cervantes failed to register a change of address with the local law enforcement authority."

Cervantes is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

"Her last known place of residence was on the North Side of San Antonio," Bozeman said.

If you have any information on Cervantes' whereabouts, call the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at 210-657-8500.

