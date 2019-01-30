Keeping K-9s safe: One police department explains protective gear options, protocol

KIRBY, Texas - K-9 officers are tremendous resources for law enforcement agencies.

A video the San Antonio Police Department posted in November showed the department has 15 K-9 officers, while smaller departments have only one or two.

Some local police department officials said they do not have any K-9 officers, mainly because of the cost.

Although dogs are typically donated, the upkeep costs thousands of dollars.

"Obviously, there's food, there's housing, all of his equipment, toys, training things. We have a bite suit, bite sleeves. They're all things that will wear out over time," said Officer Brandon Murphy, of the Kirby Police Department, who handles the department's K-9.

Murphy's K-9 partner, Jake, is a dual-purpose dog that can track narcotics as well as bite and apprehend.

Jake is also a member of Murphy's family.

It's a complicated relationship when Murphy and Jake end up in dangerous situations.

Jake's job is to protect Murphy.

"It was tough the first time I had to utilize him in a situation like that, for me, emotionally, because, yes, he is a tool, but he's also a pet as well as a partner to me," Murphy said.

That's why Murphy wants Jake to have the most protection possible.

Typically, the bite and apprehension K-9 officers use ballistic vests, but not all departments can afford them.

The departments that own the vests don't use them in every situation.

"The vest is usually (used) when there's an operation or something going on when we have time to plan it out, because it does take a minute to put on," Murphy said. "I like having it on 'cause I know he's got a little more protection. But at the same time, there's also the change of mobility for him because this does weigh him down a little bit. It does change the way he jumps and all that."

Plus, when Jake is hard at work he can become winded.

"He can get overheated very quickly, even in this cold climate," Murphy said.

Murphy said if officers are in the middle of a dynamic and high-energy situation, getting the vest on Jake can be impossible.

Murphy knows because he's the only one who can do it.

"Nobody else handles Jake. He will not listen to anybody but myself," he said.

That bond and that trust make them a team.

