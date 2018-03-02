KSAT-12 viewer tips lead to arrest of fugitive sex offender

SAN ANTONIO - A sex offender wanted on a charge he did not verify his address with law enforcement officials was arrested a little more than two weeks after he was featured on KSAT-12.

Viewers saw Jesse Garza Jr., 43, after a story aired Feb. 13. They called the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force with tips on Garza's whereabouts. He was arrested Thursday afternoon on the 600 block of Lincolnshire Lane on the City's East Side -- the same area where Garza lived in 2015.

Garza was convicted in 2006 on a charge of indecency with a 5-year-old girl through sexual contact. He served two years in prison. He was required to register as a sex offender annually for life.

Records show he last verified his address with the San Antonio Police Department in 2015, but has not reported to them -- or to any other agency -- since then. A warrant for Garza's arrest was issued in August 2016 on a charge of failing to verify registration as a sex offender with the local law enforcement agency.

Garza is being held without bond on that charge. He is also facing a new charge of possession of a controlled substance.

