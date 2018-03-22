KSAT-12 viewers help find alleged fugitive sex predator wanted for a year

SAN ANTONIO - Law enforcement officials looked for Jonathan Bruner without success on a child sex charge for a year. Within a few hours of asking KSAT-12 viewers for help, the fugitive was in custody.

Bruner, 23, was featured on Tuesday's 10 p.m. news. In less than three hours, he was in handcuffs and waiting to see a magistrate on a charge of sexual assault of a child.

The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force had been looking for Bruner since he was indicted in March 2017.

Bruner had lived on the Northeast Side of San Antonio, but was arrested on the city's Westside on the 700 block of Castroville Road, Deputy Chris Bozeman said.

Bruner's bond was set at $75,000.

CLICK HERE TO SEE OTHER WANTED FUGITIVES

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.