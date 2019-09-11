Man allegedly tied to 3 shootings arrested

Several shooting cases are tied to one man.

Investigators said the cases start in December of last year, with the most recent happening in July.

Omar Mata, 32, is accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to court documents, Mata was arrested after being found unlawfully in possession of a firearm.

That’s when investigators identified Mata as the vice president of a local chapter of the Bandidos motorcycle gang.

He also was found with a Smith and Wesson shield nine millimeter firearm.

Investigators said ballistic testing tied the gun to three shootings.

One shooting took place on Console Drive in December, another outside a bar on Pecan Valley Drive in March and another a separate shooting on Babcock in July.

Witnesses also told investigators the gunman was wearing a biker vest with red and yellow lettering.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.