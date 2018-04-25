Man convicted of sex crime against girl, 10, wanted on new charge

SAN ANTONIO - A convicted sex offender with ties to Comal County is wanted for a key requirement of all sex offenders: telling law enforcement officers where he lives.

In 1991, Jeffrey David Struyk, 44, was convicted of indecency with a 10-year-old girl through sexual contact. The state's sex offender registry site said he served five years in prison and is required to register as a sex offender every year for the rest of his life.

Struyk has registered twice -- once in Ellis County in 2001, then in Comal County in 2016.

"In December 2017, a warrant was issued for Struyk's arrest, following an indictment filed with the Comal County District Court. The indictment alleged that Struyk failed to register a change of address with the local law enforcement authority," said Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Bozeman.

Struyk is 6 feet tall and weighs 265 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.

"His last known place of residence was in New Braunfels," Bozeman said.

Anyone with information on Struyk's whereabouts is urged to call the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at 210-657-8500.

