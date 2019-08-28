Man convicted of sexually assaulting 3-year-old girl on the run

SAN ANTONIO - The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force is hoping the public can help locate a convicted sexual predator who is considered a fugitive.

In September 2018, a warrant was issued for the arrest of William Romero, 23, on a charge that he failed to comply with sex offender registration conditions.

"The indictment alleged that Romero intentionally and knowingly failed to register a change of address with the local law enforcement authority," Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Bozeman said.

The sex offender registration requirement is a condition that stems from Romero's 2011 conviction of sexual assault of a child. The victim was a 3-year-old girl, according to online records from the Texas Public Sex Offender website.

Romero's last known place of residence was on the Northwest Side of San Antonio.

Call the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at 210-657-8500 if you have any information that can lead to Romero's arrest.

