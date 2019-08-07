Man on the run for nine months could be in North San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force is searching for a man wanted on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

An arrest warrant was filed for Cesar Daniel Rodriguez-Cruz, 36, in November of 2018.

Rodriguez-Cruz is accused of sexually assaulting a child through physical force and contact.

"The victim was under the age of 14 years old," Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Bozeman said.

Rodriguez-Cruz's last known place of residence was on the North Side of San Antonio.

Call the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at 210-657-8500 if you have any information that can lead to Rodriguez-Cruz's arrest.

