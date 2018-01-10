Man robs Circle K at knife point on NE Side

SAN ANTONIO - Offense: Aggravated robbery of a business

Location: Circle K at 6180 Walzem Road

Suspect: 40-50 year-old man, who is 6 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds

Synopsis: On Dec. 3, the man entered the store and asked a clerk for a pack of cigarettes. The clerk placed the cigarettes on the counter, when the man pulled a knife out of his pocket and

pointed it at the clerk.

The man demanded money from the clerk, who gave the man some money from the register.

He was last seen fleeing the store on foot.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the man.

Anyone with tips is asked to call 210-224-7867, visit the Crime Stoppers website or use the P3 Tips app.

