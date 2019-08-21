Man sentenced for role in kidnapping of grandmother

SAN ANTONIO - Money, drugs and jewelry.

Investigators said when demands for those items weren’t met, a grandmother was kidnapped at gunpoint in Pleasanton.

Two men were accused in the case, and now one is a convicted kidnapper.

Irving Echeveria-Gutierrez was sentenced to 18 years in prison by an Atascosa County jury.

Echeveria-Gutierrez helped kidnap Sylvia Casias, who was home with her eight grandchildren in April 2018.

A family member was able to track her phone and help law enforcement rescue her near Seguin.

The second person accused has a warrant out for his arrest.

